Taking the time to plan, plant, and tend to a garden can be very fun and relaxing. But what do you do when it comes time to harvest and you are up to your eyeballs in produce? Sign up for NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center’s Home Food Preservation Series, and learn to can all the produce you harvest. Join us from 12:00 to 2:00 pm for a hands-on food preservation experience. Each class requires a $15.00 registration fee which includes canning goodies and recipes. Check out the dates and class descriptions below to see which classes you might want to attend then visit https://2022foodpreservationseriespart2.eventbrite.com to reserve your seat!

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO