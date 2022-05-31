Waterside Theatre undergoes renovations from Fort Raleigh National Historic Site maintenance

Broad River Retail’s newly opened Ashley store in Southern Pines celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 26. “The Sandhills Region has been desirable to Broad River Retail for many years, and we found an ideal location in a former Stein Mart centrally positioned within Southern Pines and the Sandhills region to open our thirtieth store,” Charlie Malouf, Broad River Retail President and CEO said. “We chose this location to be the home of our first 7.0 store design, and I think it is our most beautiful showroom to date. We are beyond excited to furnish life’s best memories within this growing and vibrant area.”

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO