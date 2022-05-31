ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterside Theatre undergoes renovations from Fort Raleigh National Historic Site maintenance

In addition to repairs to decking and the...

Franklin Street staple Shrunken Head reopens storefront after flooding

Shrunken Head Boutique's storefront is reopened and remodeled after flooding last December. After a sprinkler system malfunctioned and flooded the shop in December, Shrunken Head Boutique closed for refurbishment. Four months later, the store reopened during UNC’s class of 2022 graduation week. “I stop in there when I'm in...
Ribbon-cutting held at Southern Pines Ashley showroom

Broad River Retail’s newly opened Ashley store in Southern Pines celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 26. “The Sandhills Region has been desirable to Broad River Retail for many years, and we found an ideal location in a former Stein Mart centrally positioned within Southern Pines and the Sandhills region to open our thirtieth store,” Charlie Malouf, Broad River Retail President and CEO said. “We chose this location to be the home of our first 7.0 store design, and I think it is our most beautiful showroom to date. We are beyond excited to furnish life’s best memories within this growing and vibrant area.”
Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What started out as a completely normal family dinner in early May soon turned into a test of skill and bravery for one Nash County student. When gunshots flew across a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount on May 6th, 17-year-old Mariah Poland did what most people couldn’t: she sprung into action to save a life.
This development project in Durham will impact traffic until 2024

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A mixed-use development project will impact traffic in downtown Durham for several months. People visiting businesses or offices around the 300 and 500 blocks of East Main Street will need to account for extra travel time. It’s all a result of a redevelopment project happening on those blocks. The plan is to redevelop the area into a mixed-use facility.
J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Generates $6.7 Million in Direct Economic Impact for Wake County in North Carolina

More than $6 million in direct economic impact was generated with the 2022 edition of J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh. In a press release shared Tuesday, it was revealed that this year’s fest—held across two days in April at Dorothea Dix Park—resulted in a combined attendance count of 80,000. The economic impact figure, meanwhile, is said to represent a “conservative estimate” comprised of tourism-related impact alone. The 2022 festival generated $6.7 million in direct economic impact within Wake County, per figures from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Virginia man reels in 47-pound black drum off Jennette’s Pier

C.J. Newcomb of Victoria, Virginia had a successful morning fishing off Jennette’s Pier this week as he reeled in a whopping 47-lb black drum on the morning of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. According to staff at Jennette’s Pier, anglers are also catching bluefish and puffers on this hot, sunny...
Raleigh-to-Richmond rail line gets a $58 million boost from the feds

Development of a high-speed rail line connecting Raleigh, North Carolina, to Richmond, Virginia, has been in the works for more than a decade, but the project is picking up the pace. The federal government is putting another $58 million to continue work on the route connecting the two capital cities.
I-85 South closed at Gate 2 Road near Butner

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Interstate 85 South is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Raleigh to Richmond Corridor awarded federal infrastructure grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the State of North Carolina a $58 million grant to invest in the Raleigh to Richmond Corridor Infrastructure Engineering and Safety Program. The grant is part of the Federal Rail Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant...
Thousands flock to central NC lakes on Memorial Day weekend

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the unofficial start of summer and with beautiful weather, it means more time outdoors for many. With a number of COVID restrictions loosened, some people took to the water Sunday to relax over Memorial Day weekend at Falls Lake. This Memorial Day...
Triangle headliners: 46 upcoming events across the region through June

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – WRAL TechWire keeps tabs on the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and all things happening in the entrepreneurial, technology and business communities in the Triangle and across North Carolina. Following is a list of events coming up across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel...
Johnston Health introduces new name, logo

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston Health announced its new name and logo on Wednesday to align itself with UNC Health. Starting June 1, the hospital will rename itself UNC Health Johnston. UNC Health introduced its new brand identity in Feb. 2020 as part of an overall transformation strategy. The...
3 Great Steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina

If you love a good steak, but don't like cooking, or you simply like to treat yourself to a nice dinner from time to time, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whether you live in the city or simply come here often, you should definitely try these places next time you are in the area. All of them are great choices for a nice, casual dinner with friends or family, but also amazing restaurants for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions, based on what various customers have shared online:
