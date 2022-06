The West Virginia University football team, along with head coach Neal Brown and his staff received some very positive news last week when Top 100 football player Rodney Gallagher committed to the Mountaineers. Gallagher will be a senior this fall at Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Gallagher chose West Virginia over Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Penn State and Virginia Tech, each of which he visited in the spring. Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas were also in his top listed eight.

UNIONTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO