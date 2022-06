The University of Arizona community is invited to Arizona Athletics' free on-campus celebration event recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX on Thursday, June 23. The day’s festivities begin with a Field Day for youngsters inside the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center where children, grades kindergarten to eighth grade, to participate in some sporting activities alongside current Arizona student-athletes. The morning's keynote speaker will be Arizona Athletics trailblazer and hall of fame administrator Rocky LaRose. Parents will be asked to accompany their children throughout the morning before the lunchtime panel begins at 11:30 a.m. (MST). A free meal will be provided to those who reserve a ticket for the lunchtime panel.

