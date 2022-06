The City of Austin set a record in 2021 for the number of people killed in crashes. Often, the cause of those crashes was determined to be excessive speed. But it’s not just a local problem. Last year across Texas, speed was a contributing factor in more than 163,000 roadway crashes, resulting in 1,532 deaths—34% of all traffic fatalities in the state, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO