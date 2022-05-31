COVID Update: IL reports 2,103 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; Chicago area counties 'high' risk

Illinois reported 2,103 new COVID cases and 1 new death Tuesday as several Chicago area counties are now at "high" risk of transmission according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends people wear masks indoors in areas with "high" transmission.

There have been at least 3,302,416 total COVID cases as of Friday, including at least 33,814 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

As of Monday night, 1,054 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 109 patients were in the ICU, and 48 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 25% of ICU beds are available.

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 38.6 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,357,048 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 64.95% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 14,337.