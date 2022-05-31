Lumio Solar Show

In Francesco Starace's opinion, change is coming to Europe, where the EU has said it wants to be carbon neutral by 2050. Russia was the biggest supplier of petroleum oils and natural gas to the EU last year, according to Eurostat. "You can produce electricity better, cheaper, without using gas,"...
How important is renewable energy as a source of electricity? Consider that experts expect rolling blackouts this summer because parts of the electric grids around the U.S. will be overtaxed. The Wall Street Journal recently reported: “Last week the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) warned that two-thirds of the U.S. could experience blackouts this […]
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Financial tools designed to upgrade and build transmission lines to deliver clean, affordable energy may be triggering excitement in the energy industry. President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure law is...
Has IHI Corp finally cracked the clean energy code?. So the earth isn’t doing too well at the moment. Maybe you’ve noticed that California is always on fire, and that every summer seems to be the hottest on record, or the second hottest on record. And let’s not...
Wind turbines of the future will be taller, bigger, and more efficient, opine experts in the field of renewable energy technology. These changes aren't very far ahead and could be achieved as early as the middle of the next decade, a press release from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the primary laboratory looking into renewable energy and efficiency for the Department of Energy, said.
Researchers at the International Institute of Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Vienna, Austria, have suggested a nifty idea of converting skyscrapers into storage units for energy generated through renewable sources, New Atlas reported. This can be done for existing skyscrapers as well as those that will be built in the future.
Hydropower is by far the largest renewable worldwide, producing over twice as much energy as wind, and over four times as much as solar. And pumping water up a hill, aka "pumped storage hydropower", comprises well over 90% of the world's total energy storage capacity. But in spite of hydropower's...
Is Australia’s multibillion dollar gas industry going to help the region and the world decarbonise, as its supporters and the industry claims?. Neat soundbites that gas is less dirty than coal, or factoids suggesting liquefied natural gas exports are pushing out those of more polluting coal, are plentiful and slip easily from the tongue, but are almost always bereft of detail.
Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash. With the inflation and increasing prices on everything, it is worth asking whether or not investing in solar panels is worth the money? According to the International Energy Agency report, the global solar energy output for 2020 was 156 terawatt hours. Also, between 2020 and 2021 alone, the number of solar panels installed had shot up by more than 1.5%. Furthermore, it is estimated that the solar energy market will grow beyond $200 billion by 2026.
We've all heard of and been victims of greenwashing... but energy companies are often doing the exact opposite. Right now, utility companies across the country are pointing fingers at renewable energy for potential rolling power blackouts, claiming they simply can't keep up with our current grid systems. However, that isn't necessarily the case, as there are ways that these blackouts can easily be prevented. And ultimately, extreme weather brought on by climate change is generally what causes power outages.
The growing offshore wind industry is often touted as a boon for job creation, but who will do the work?The U.S. energy secretary and Danish wind developer Orsted say they want American union workers to build offshore wind farms to dot the U.S. coastlines — the building trades workers who could otherwise be left out of a transition to renewable resources.A majority of onshore wind and solar farms have been built either with non-union workers or without collective bargaining agreements, except for in California where unions are more involved in the industry, according to North America’s Building Trades Unions....
The Biden administration is set to lower the costs of wind and solar development on public lands in order to increase clean energy investments, a move that follows its reforms to raise prices for oil and gas producers.
When landfills get capped and grassed over, they have the appearance of lush, rolling hills. Despite their green appearance, however, these sites are known as “brownfields”—a term for an environmentally hazardous site without a promising future. Indeed, landfills are typically unsuitable for development because the contents below the surface are both contaminated and physically unstable.
LONDON, June 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Whether we like it or not, modern civilisation is built on fossil fuels. Oil, natural gas and coal still account for around 85% of the world’s primary energy inputs. While these represent a small fraction of reported global GDP, they support all other economic activities. Ending our dependence on hydrocarbons was always going to be a tough call. The ongoing process of deglobalisation makes it even harder.
Drivers in the U.S. spend the most time on the road between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and this year’s uptick coincides with record and still-climbing gasoline prices. Regular gasoline cost $4.60 per gallon nationally and $4.32 per gallon across Wyoming, according to AAA. Both now sit at the highest level ever documented — though, adjusted for inflation, the old record of $4.12 per gallon set in mid-2008 (and broken in March) equals more than $5 today.
The Biden administration announced this week that it will cut the cost of building wind and solar on US public land by 50%. In a statement, the Department of the Interior (DOI) announced:. The new policy will reduce rents and fees substantially and enhance rate predictability for wind and solar...
