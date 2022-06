The weekly average number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County has more than tripled in the past month, the county's Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday. A total of 8,573 new infections were reported in the past week, compared to 8,854 last week and 7,008 the week before. On Thursday, 1,620 new infections were reported, the most since early February. Along with 11 deaths related to the virus, the county's cumulative totals have increased to 792,777 cases and 5,303 deaths.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO