The Commencement ceremony will take place at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park at 10 am. At 1362-strong, the Class of 2022 is the college’s largest to date and will feature additional attendance from approximately 300 members of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 combined. The two preceding classes were given the opportunity to march with the 2022 members as their own commencements took place in the virtual space due to the COVID pandemic. Now they and their families will have the opportunity to revel in the in-person graduation experience with all the usual pomp and circumstance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO