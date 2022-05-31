ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Rwanda Says It 'Will Not Sit Idly By' If Attacked In Dispute With Congo

By Clement Uwiringiyimana
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Rwanda will retaliate if it suffers further attacks from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, after accusing Congo of firing shells across the border earlier this month. Congo summoned Rwanda's ambassador and suspended RwandAir flights to Congo over the weekend in response to what...

www.ibtimes.com

