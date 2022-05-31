Rwanda Says It 'Will Not Sit Idly By' If Attacked In Dispute With Congo

Boko Haram in Nigeria and the Lord Resistance Army in Uganda constitute a serious threat to African and international peace, security, and development. Foreign Policy is a general objective that guides the activities and relationships of one state in its interactions with other states. Boko Haram in Nigeria and the Lord Resistance Army (LRA) in Uganda constitute a serious threat to African and international peace, security, and development as well. Both LRA and Boko Haram emerged from the northern part of Uganda and Nigeria, exploiting the region’s lack of education, mass poverty and unemployment, lack of economic opportunities for youths, and absence of fundamental basic needs. Africa represents a strategic continent for major countries such as the United States, China, Russia, France, and the United Kingdom. The United States provides strategic and financial support to Nigeria and Uganda to neutralize and defeat non-states armed groups in Africa.

