ARTESIA, Calif. - The search is on for a suspected groper after a woman was attacked on a bike path in Artesia overnight, police said. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the victim was walking on a bike path in the 11400 block of 184th Street when she was pushed from behind around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The suspect proceeded to grope her butt and her breasts over her bra.

ARTESIA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO