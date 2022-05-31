A rare Florida home with its own private freshwater spring is now for sale in Tampa Bay

High-end meets a casual lakeside elegance you may not find anywhere else in Orlando. Russell’s on Lake Ivanhoe, taking over from the old Mesa 21 location less than two years ago, has found its footing in this bustling area of Downtown Orlando. The compact building’s western-facing picture windows offer stellar views of the lake, bordering on its other side by the newly completed I-4. It’s a curious juxtaposition, with tranquil lake views in the foreground and busy motorists whizzing to and fro in the distance. To the south, there’s a lovely playground situated in a neighboring park, where it isn’t uncommon to watch families with young children play or see patrons taking a post-meal stroll. For the burger lovers, Russell’s offers their Russell’s Royale with cheese, a juicy house-blend patty with lettuce, beefsteak tomato, red onion, sauce, and cheese on the bottom! It’s well-balanced, and the toasted brioche bun makes the perfect burger bookends for this impressive and classic stack.

