Largo, FL

A rare Florida home with its own private freshwater spring is now for sale in Tampa Bay

By CL Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in decades, Tampa Bay's historic Indian Springs, and the estimated 1 million gallons of water it pumps per day, is for sale. Located at 14775 Pine Dr. in Largo, the 1.4-acre lot comes with a 1,180-square-foot home with three bedrooms...

cltampa.com

Hawaii-based Bad Ass Coffee will open five new stores in Tampa Bay

Today, budding coffee and tea franchise, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, announced the signing of a multi-unit agreement that will bring five of its franchise locations to the Tampa Bay Area. Bad Ass Coffee is expected to open in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Treasure Island and Wesley Chapel by mid-2024. The...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
cltampa.com

The South Tampa home of late cigar tycoon Robert Franzblau is now for sale

A home built for a mail-order cigar pioneer is now on the market in South Tampa's Culbreath Isles. Located at 1102 Culbreath Isles Dr., the home was finished in 1972 for Robert Franzblau, who purchased the once struggling Thompson Cigar Co. in 1960 and turned it into one of the largest mail-order cigar businesses in the U.S.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Artisans and crafters converge for 28th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival

ST. PETE BEACH — American Craft Endeavors, producer of some of the region’s finest juried art shows and craft festivals, will help usher in summer by bringing skilled crafters to Pinellas for a two-day free event. The final St. Pete Beach craft festival of the season will showcase unique and handcrafted fine art and crafts from more than 60 Florida-based and national craft artists.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Miami investor pays nearly $20 million for Charlotte County center

A Miami real investment firm has bought a Port Charlotte shopping center for $18.9 million. The 139,478-square-foot Murdock Carrousel shopping center is on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle and Murdock Town Center. This is a section of Port Charlotte crowded with retailers and eateries including a Walmart Supercenter, Target, Metro Diner and Chick-fil-A all within about a mile of one another.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

Brightline Receives Federal Grant for Rail Line Connecting Disney Springs, Orlando International Airport, and Tampa

A new milestone has been reached in the Brightline rail corridor construction saga, which will connect Orlando and Tampa by high speed rail, including a stop at Disney Springs. Today, several House Representatives for the State of Florida announced a $15.8 million grant from the Federal Government to Brightline, which the rail company says will be used for preliminary engineering activities and environmental approvals.
ORLANDO, FL
thatssotampa.com

Brightline receives $15.9 million for route between Tampa and Orlando

High speed rail service is coming to Tampa! Yes, at the same time that air taxis are being discussed, and the future of our year-round ferry service is still up in the air (or floating on choppy waters), Brightline is moving at a modest pace to bring a station and service from Tampa to Orlando. Listen, Tampa residents love train, or at least a streetcar. Ridership for the Tampa streetcar surpassed 100,000 in April, and is on pace to serve more than 1 million riders this fiscal year.
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Tampa Housing Market Is Hot!

Tampa, Florida is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas of the country with a busy downtown area, a range of eateries, and tourist attractions. Investors who choose this market will experience high growth in their investments as it is currently one of the hottest grounds for residential and commercial properties. It also offers a great overall quality of life making it a popular residential for many family units. It is not only a growing real estate market, but it is also one of the most popular recreational hubs of the city.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Equestrian excellence at Inverness arena

For eight generations, Sidney Gasser’s family has been in the spotlight. The family’s roots are in the circus in Switzerland, and today, from their base in Ocala, the Gassers train their horses – Lipizzaner stallions, Spanish Andalusians, Friesians, Arabian, and quarter horses – to perform at the highest level of dressage.
INVERNESS, FL
Talking With Tami

Day One In Sarasota, Florida Dining At ‘Ophelia’s On The Bay’

What a wonderful time I had visiting Sarasota, Florida with my family over the weekend. It was so much to do in such a short period of time but I truly enjoyed myself! It was also a great pleasure having my son finally go on vacation with us! He is such an introvert and he focuses on his career path and often declines travel trips with us but this time, he surprised us and said he would go, I was so happy!
SARASOTA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

Florida has a lot to offer, that's for sure, and it doesn't come as a surprise that many Americans love to spend their spring and summer holidays here. If you are one of the people that love the Sunshine State, below you'll find a list of 3 amazing and affordable weekend getaways in Florida. Whether you'll want to explore them this summer or you already have, but want to go back, make sure you take notes because you really should not miss these places.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandomagazine.com

The 2022 Burger Issue: The Classics

High-end meets a casual lakeside elegance you may not find anywhere else in Orlando. Russell’s on Lake Ivanhoe, taking over from the old Mesa 21 location less than two years ago, has found its footing in this bustling area of Downtown Orlando. The compact building’s western-facing picture windows offer stellar views of the lake, bordering on its other side by the newly completed I-4. It’s a curious juxtaposition, with tranquil lake views in the foreground and busy motorists whizzing to and fro in the distance. To the south, there’s a lovely playground situated in a neighboring park, where it isn’t uncommon to watch families with young children play or see patrons taking a post-meal stroll. For the burger lovers, Russell’s offers their Russell’s Royale with cheese, a juicy house-blend patty with lettuce, beefsteak tomato, red onion, sauce, and cheese on the bottom! It’s well-balanced, and the toasted brioche bun makes the perfect burger bookends for this impressive and classic stack.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant hit with 32 violations, including ‘dead fly inside blue curaçao’ bottle, food temperature issues

A dead rodent tangled under the kitchen stove, a dead fly inside a bottle of liqueur and live flies on open bags of breading mix and sugar were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of ...

