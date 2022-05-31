ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visitors Spilled About EPCOT's New 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Ride & They Didn't Hold Back

By Maeve Browne
 3 days ago
Disney World's newest Guardians of the Galaxy ride, Cosmic Rewind, opened to the public in EPCOT this week after much anticipation.

The ride earned the title of the world's longest indoor roller coaster, and takes you on a lively journey through space, alongside your favorite familiar characters, with the goal of saving the Andromeda Galaxy.

Overall, the ride has been well received. One Disney cast member that got to preview it said "it was INCREDIBLE. The only way I can describe it is space mountain on drugs."

Singer JoJo Siwa was among the first to experience the ride, and she shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, posting a selfie from inside the rollercoaster.

Another happy park guest shared on Twitter: "Legit can't stop thinking of cosmic rewind!!! I can't wait to ride this a billion times over and over again."

Due to high volume crowds and the ride's popularity, some guests have run into issues.

To enter the attraction, park-goers must enter a virtual queue on the My Disney Experience app. Each guest can only enter the queue once per day.

Even if you enter the queue, it is not guaranteed you'll get a chance to board the ride since the experience is in such high demand.

One annual pass holder expressed frustration on Twitter.

"I just tried to going the Virtual Queue for Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and clicked on join in literally less than a second and it was full….do better," the user said addressing Walt Disney World.

Some fans think the queue is worth the wait, such as this rider, who took to Twitter to share her thoughts: "Cosmic Rewind is so good, I would wait in any virtual queue, physical queue, or anything-queue to ride it again!!"

You can purchase Lightning Lane passes for $17, although those are selling out during the early sale window for Disney resort guests, which leaves non-resort guests out of luck.

