Hurricane names: Here’s why Agatha will become Alex if the storm redevelops
ORLANDO, Fla. — If the remnants of Hurricane Agatha re-form in the Atlantic, the storm’s name will be changed to Alex.
This is because Agatha is a name on the Eastern Pacific list. The storm originally developed in the Eastern North Pacific basin.
Alex is the first name on the Atlantic basin’s list.
The National Hurricane Center has lists of names for the Atlantic, Eastern North Pacific and Central North Pacific basins.
The NHC said the lists are recycled every six years. The 2022 list will be used again in 2028.
See this year’s list below.
Atlantic names
- Alex
- Bonnie
- Colin
- Danielle
- Earl
- Fiona
- Gaston
- Hermine
- Ian
- Julia
- Karl
- Lisa
- Martin
- Nicole
- Owen
- Paula
- Richard
- Shary
- Tobias
- Virginie
- Walter
Eastern North Pacific names
- Agatha
- Blas
- Celia
- Darby
- Estelle
- Frank
- Georgette
- Howard
- Ivette
- Javier
- Kay
- Lester
- Madeline
- Newton
- Orlene
- Paine
- Roslyn
- Seymour
- Tina
- Virgil
- Winifred
- Xavier
- Yolanda
- Zeke
Central North Pacific names
- Akoni
- Ema
- Hone
- Iona
- Keli
- Lala
- Moke
- Nolo
- Olana
- Pena
- Ulana
- Wale
