Valdosta, GA

Obituaries

valdostatoday.com
 2 days ago

Marilyn Shiver, 85, of Valdosta passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at home....

valdostatoday.com

valdostatoday.com

Patricia Ann Lokey Fulghum

Patricia Ann Lokey Fulghum, 80, of Hahira passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Albany, GA on August 7, 1941 to the late John Tileroe Lokey and Lillian Louise Hood Lokey. Pat was the retired owner and operator of the B & N Restaurant and the City Café in Hahira. She volunteered with the Honey Bee Festival and enjoyed singing southern gospel music and sang with “The Lokey Sisters”. Pat loved her family, reading and traveling with her daughters.
HAHIRA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Silas Eugene (Gene) Brimmage, II

Silas Eugene Brimmage, II (Gene to family and friends )of Hahira, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born on August 30, 1966 in Tampa, FL to the late Silas Eugene Brimmage and Frances Thelma Wallace Brimmage. The family moved to Hahira in 1970 where he lived in the Snake Nation Area the remainder of his life. He went to school in Hahira and was a graduate of Lowndes High School. Mr. Brimmage grew up in the automotive business, working for his father as a mechanic until his father retired. He then worked for various other automotive companies in Valdosta to include Lincoln Mercury for 12 years. Mr. Brimmage eventually opened Brimmage Automotive in Valdosta where he has been operating for the past 10 years. He enjoyed cooking and especially making desserts.
HAHIRA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Neuland Wallace Garner

Neuland Wallace Garner, 77, of Hahira, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Valdosta on January 1, 1945, to the late Neuland W. Garner and Margaret Garner Tankersley. He joined the Navy the day he turned 17. He served two tours in Vietnam aboard the USS Currituck (The Wild Goose) and the Iwo Jima. Upon completion of his time in the Navy, he went to work for Norfolk Southern Railroad as a conductor. He was known to be a man who did not have to back up to receive his paycheck. His work ethic surpassed most he came in contact with. He worked as a conductor for 20 years and trainmasters he worked under knew they could depend on him to get the job done and done right. He started Garner Well Drilling in 1967 while maintaining his job at the railroad. He was an active and faithful member of the North Valdosta Road Church of Christ and no one will ever be able to know or measure the lives he touched. One of his favorite sayings was that all you take with you when you die is your name. Make it a good one.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Patricia Ann Connell

Patricia Ann Connell, 83, of Valdosta passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born on April 2, 1939 in Adel, GA to the late Buren Enoch Connell and Gladys May Moore Connell. Patricia was an Accounts Payable Manager for CSX and a member of Adel First Baptist Church. She was a member of the GA Senior Women’s Golf Association. Patricia enjoyed playing cards, gardening and loved the Atlanta Braves and GA Bulldogs.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Living

VALDOSTA - Sweet Summer Nights at Wild Adventures allows families to enjoy the park later and longer with activities and specials. Release: Wild Adventures Theme Park invites families to stay later and ride longer this…. Photo: Rotary leaders pose with C.A. Gray students who built the Little Free Libraries.
VALDOSTA, GA
Post-Searchlight

Bainbridge locals take canoe trip on Ichawaynochaway Creek

Ichawaynochaway Creek wanders through Calhoun and Baker counties in southwest Georgia before it joins the Chickasawatchee Creek and then empties into the Flint River above Bainbridge. The entire creek is 85miles long which makes it more of a river than a creek. The name appears to be a Muskogee Indian...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
accesswdun.com

More than 30 BUI arrests on Georgia waterways this Memorial Day

Numbers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources show that 31 Boating Under the Influence cases have been reported statewide as of Sunday. The figures from the DNR show the highest number of incidents, 10, in the Albany law enforcement region of the state. However, not far behind is the Gainesville region with nine.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Water main breaks reported in Valdosta, Tifton

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials. The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area. Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the...
VALDOSTA, GA
CNHI

Two arrested in drug seizure

TIFTON — Two Lawrenceville men are charged after the recent seizure of drugs and a weapon, authorities said. On May 20, the two men were arrested in the parking lot of a Tifton hotel and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement. One man is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Little Free Library increases summer book access

MOULTRIE – Community book-sharing movement increases access this summer for everyone to share and enjoy the Little Free Library. Thanks to a collaborative community partnership, Colquitt County families will have increased access to books this summer at six additional Little Free Library® sites. Known as “the world’s largest book-sharing movement,” the Little Free Library concept was founded in 2009 by Todd H. Bol as a tribute to his late mother. It has grown into a nationwide trend, with registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and continents except Antarctica. The libraries are simple weatherproof book boxes where you can borrow and return books or share extra books with others.
MOULTRIE, GA
ecbpublishing.com

The Watermelon Pageant is this weekend!

Mark your calendars, because one of the largest events Jefferson County has to offer is almost here! In just a few short days, the Watermelon Festival events will begin, launched by the much-anticipated Watermelon Pageant. This year marks the 71st Annual Watermelon Festival held by the Monticello- Jefferson County Chamber...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

VFD firefighters complete advanced training course

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta city firefighters recently completed the Georgia Smoke Diver advanced firefighter training coarse. Valdosta City Fire Sergeant Ricardo Garcia and Valdosta City Fire Lieutenant Nick Bishop recently became two of only three members to ever attend and complete the Georgia Smoke Divers course. The Georgia Smoke Diver Association conducts advanced firefighter training placing firefighters in real-life scenarios that teach self-survival. Firefighters must complete a six-day, 60-hour rigorous course that includes various drills, physical activity, and replications of experiences that firefighters deal with in the field. The Georgia Smoke Diver course is an extremely demanding course both physically and mentally. “ I am very proud of both Sergeant Garcia and Lieutenant Bishop. The desire to seek out and complete such a demanding course is an example of their dedication to the fire service and the citizens of Valdosta.”, said Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VFD demonstrates rope rescue technique

VALDOSTA – Lieutenant Nick Bishop with the Valdosta Fire Department recently demonstrated a rope rescue technique at the Daniel Ashley House Apartments. On May 26th, the Valdosta Fire Department demonstrated a rope rescue technique at Daniel Ashley House Apartments. Lieutenant Nick Bishop in a demonstration also referred to as pickoff to “rescue” a fellow firefighter during the demonstration. This technique is used in applications for scenarios such as a worker stranded on the side of a building.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Brothers Osborne comes to Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Brothers Osborne are set to perform this Saturday, June 4, at Wild Adventures Theme Park. Wild Adventures Theme Park welcomes Grammy Award winning country brother duo Brothers Osborne to perform in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series on Saturday, June 4. “This has been one of our most...
wfxl.com

Albany authorities searching for missing man

The Albany Police Department is searching for a critical missing person. 65-year-old Richard Harris Jr. was last seen on May 19, 2022, leaving the 2010 Block of S Madison Street. Police say Harris suffers from dementia. He stands at 5'11" and weighs 190 lbs. Harris is described as having a...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Man drowns in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, GA – A Wilcox County man drowned in the Ocmulgee River last night just south of Abbeville. Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown won’t yet identify the 26 year old, described as a farm worker from South Africa, until his next of kin are notified. Brown says the...
ABBEVILLE, GA
WCTV

TPD is investigating shooting on Mission Road in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Tallahassee responded to a shooting Wednesday evening in the 2600 Block Mission Road. According to TPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. A man was injured as a result of the shooting with non-life threatening injuries. TPD says no arrests have been made...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southgatv.com

Subway gunman caught on camera

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police release surveillance photos of the suspect who robbed the East Oglethorpe Subway Sandwich Shop. The gunman got away with an undetermined amount of cash in the Monday night hold-up. If you have any information that might help the investigation, you’re asked to call the...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta trespassing warning turns into arrest for aggravated assault

VALDOSTA – After briefly taking an officer’s taser in a stuggle and fleeing, a 34-year-old man was eventually caught and arrested. Arrested: Brinson, Demetrius, African American male, 34 years of age, Valdosta resident. On May 28, 2022, at approximately 2:49 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Family Dollar,...
VALDOSTA, GA

