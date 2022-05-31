Obituaries

Neuland Wallace Garner, 77, of Hahira, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Valdosta on January 1, 1945, to the late Neuland W. Garner and Margaret Garner Tankersley. He joined the Navy the day he turned 17. He served two tours in Vietnam aboard the USS Currituck (The Wild Goose) and the Iwo Jima. Upon completion of his time in the Navy, he went to work for Norfolk Southern Railroad as a conductor. He was known to be a man who did not have to back up to receive his paycheck. His work ethic surpassed most he came in contact with. He worked as a conductor for 20 years and trainmasters he worked under knew they could depend on him to get the job done and done right. He started Garner Well Drilling in 1967 while maintaining his job at the railroad. He was an active and faithful member of the North Valdosta Road Church of Christ and no one will ever be able to know or measure the lives he touched. One of his favorite sayings was that all you take with you when you die is your name. Make it a good one.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO