Man dies in apparent bonfire explosion at DeLand party

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A bonfire at an outdoor party near DeLand turned deadly over the holiday weekend, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies and firefighters were called to a home along 3rd Court near June Terrace around 4 a.m. Monday after getting reports of an injured man and a possible explosion.

They determined that Michael Riedinger, 51, suffered severe injuries caused by the apparent explosion.

Deputies said he died at the scene.

According to witnesses, Riedinger left the patio area to tend to the bonfire around 3:30 a.m.

One witness said he heard a loud hissing sound and another described hearing a noise that sounded like something hitting the ground, according to VCSO.

Investigators said witnesses then found Riedinger lying unresponsive near the bonfire.

While investigators said they haven’t been able to pinpoint the source of the explosion and that witnesses weren’t able to provide many clues, they called the death “accidental.”

The Fire Marshal’s office is further investigating the incident.

Stick with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group