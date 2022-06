The public is invited to attend the historic Perry Sampson Park Reopening/Re-Dedication Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00am. Perry Sampson Park, a 4 acre neighborhood park, was established in the 1980s. For the past 10 years, the City of Center has been working on a rehabilitation plan to improve and upgrade the historic park.

