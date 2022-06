The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors invite the public to join in a new member ribbon cutting for Perfectly Imperfect Nutrition Thursday, June 2 at noon. Owner Denise Hill is excited about her new business venture. Perfectly Imperfect Nutrition is the perfect place to stop for a good healthy meal replacement shake or jump start your day with an energy tea.

