AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are a few hiring fairs planned in coming days across the CRSA. June 2: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program plan their annual Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gordon Catering and Conference Center. More than 40 employers will be actively recruiting. Open to anyone who would like to attend. Register ahead at https://www.hiringourheroes.org/event-registration. Those without a Department of Defense ID Card will need to stop by Gate 6 and request a pass.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO