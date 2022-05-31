ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, SC

The Andersons to be Celebrated

By admin
edgefieldadvertiser.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of Johnny and Linda Anderson’scontributions to Edgefield County, citizens are organizing an appreciation event on June 5 at 3 p.m. at the Edgefield County Airport on 24 Girl Scout Camp Road, Trenton, SC. The public is invited; light refreshments will be served. About Johnny Anderson. By...

www.edgefieldadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
edgefieldadvertiser.com

Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located in Mt Vintage Subdivision that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking. Following a intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the authority. The results of this...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

City of Augusta looks to change noise ordinance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The city of Augusta's current noise ordinance was adopted in 2021, it prohibits loud noises from 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the ordinance prohibits the noise from midnight through 7 a.m. Commissioner Ben Hasan says some residents have approached him complaining of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Boil advisories issued for customers in Aiken, Edgefield counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Boil orders were issued Wednesday morning by two utilities in South Carolina for different reasons. The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises customers in the Mount Vintage subdivision to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, SC
County
Edgefield County, SC
Edgefield County, SC
Government
WJBF

Tiny homes proposed by Augusta commissioner for affordable housing

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “Tiny homes could fit anyone of any age bracket of any income bracket it’s an affordable option for housing especially in a market where housing is not as affordable as it once was” said District 1 commissioner, Jordan Johnson. Tiny homes are becoming more popular across the country,  and Augusta’s District 1 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Books-A-Million back in business in Aiken

When Books-A-Million reopened in a new location in Aiken on Thursday, Debbie Olney was ready to shop. “I’m ecstatic,” she said while checking out the offerings in the romance section of the new Kalmia Plaza-based store near Roses and Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Olney also was planning to make...
AIKEN, SC
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: Keep your mouth shut

The words of Dietrich Bonhoeffer ring true today in Hampton County as they did when he first spoke them as a dissident in Nazi Germany so many years ago. What does a Bonhoeffer quote have to do with us today? Stay with me for a couple of paragraphs and you will see.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultralight Aircraft#Sc#General Aviation#Trenton Flyers Club
wgac.com

Talk About Town – Top 3 Things To Do This Weekend in the C.S.R.A

We should get a break from the heat for the next few days. Here are my favorite outdoor events happening this weekend!. The inaugural Rockin’ & Raftin’ paddle festival will serve as North Augusta’s summer kick-off on Saturday, June 4 in Riverside Village. Rockin’ & Raftin’ will be hosted by Mayor Briton S. Williams and was formulated based on citizen input. The event will include paddling and raft races on the Savannah River, a curated group of exhibitors, and live music at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. There is a small entry fee for the races, but the festival and live music will be free to the public. “Rockin’ & Raftin’ is a celebration of the Savannah River along South Carolina’s riverfront, the City of North Augusta! It’s where water and outdoors enthusiasts come together and share their passion for the river,” said Mayor Williams.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Controlled blasting on Furys Ferry Road

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County and E.R. Snell, are informing the public of a controlled blasting on Furys Ferry Road between Oleander Trail and the BAPS Hindu Temple. This will happen Wednesday, June 8, 2022 and Thursday, June 9, 2022 between 12:00 and 2:00 PM. Traffic will need to be stopped for a few […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
WRDW-TV

Deputies respond to shooting in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday evening, Aiken County deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Pelzer Street. Authorities say this situation was domestic-related. The suspect shot the mother of his kids before turning the gun on himself. The condition of the suspect and victim is unknown. The...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Three career fairs scheduled for local job seekers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are a few hiring fairs planned in coming days across the CRSA. June 2: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program plan their annual Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gordon Catering and Conference Center. More than 40 employers will be actively recruiting. Open to anyone who would like to attend. Register ahead at https://www.hiringourheroes.org/event-registration. Those without a Department of Defense ID Card will need to stop by Gate 6 and request a pass.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

North Augusta High School celebrates Class of 2022

AIKEN — USC Aiken’s Convocation Center welcomed the 321 graduating North Augusta High School seniors for a slightly delayed 8 p.m. ceremony June 2, and the students processed in a double line through the doors and onto the floor. Gallery: North Augusta High School celebrates its Class of...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Charlie Norwood VA nurses speak out on working conditions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout the pandemic, nurses and first responders stepped up and were heroes helping us get by. Many were overworked, while hospitals were understaffed. While our status in the pandemic has changed, nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA say their working conditions have not. We talked with...
AUGUSTA, GA
WYFF4.com

South Carolina park temporarily closes after 2 drownings in 2 days

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — The Upstate park where two people drowned in just two days has been temporarily closed, according to the police chief. Ware Shoals Police Chief Brian Lewis said Irwin Pitts Memorial Park will be closed until further notice. Lewis said the county council will meet Thursday to discuss the safety of the park.
WARE SHOALS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy