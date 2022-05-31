The Andersons to be Celebrated

We should get a break from the heat for the next few days. Here are my favorite outdoor events happening this weekend!. The inaugural Rockin’ & Raftin’ paddle festival will serve as North Augusta’s summer kick-off on Saturday, June 4 in Riverside Village. Rockin’ & Raftin’ will be hosted by Mayor Briton S. Williams and was formulated based on citizen input. The event will include paddling and raft races on the Savannah River, a curated group of exhibitors, and live music at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. There is a small entry fee for the races, but the festival and live music will be free to the public. “Rockin’ & Raftin’ is a celebration of the Savannah River along South Carolina’s riverfront, the City of North Augusta! It’s where water and outdoors enthusiasts come together and share their passion for the river,” said Mayor Williams.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO