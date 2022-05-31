ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, MA

A Classic North Shore of Massachusetts Scene

visitingnewengland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Shore of Massachusetts abounds with classic New England coastal scenes but none, perhaps, so wonderfully familiar as the Motif #1 Red Fish Shack in Rockport, Mass. A favorite of artists, tourists and locals, Motif #1 stands as one of America's most painted and photographed buildings. The...

visitingnewengland.com

Comments / 0

