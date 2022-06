Angel Di Maria defied his age and proved he is still in formidable shape while dazzling for Argentina in their 'Grand Final' triumph over Italy last night. He humiliated Giorgio Chiellini for the second goal and ran both Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Emerson Palmieri ragged. The Azzurri's players are likely to have experienced nightmares of him, but now, the winger could very well be on his way to Juventus.

