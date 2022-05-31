ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Robinson CLC Students Finish Strong

akronschools.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns Foundation is encouraging students and families to Stay in the Game with strong school attendance during the 2021-22 school year. The Foundation is honoring students with...

www.akronschools.com

Cleveland.com

OHSAA state track 2022 Division I preview: Several athletes head to Columbus as favorites

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A handful of area athletes head into this weekend’s OHSAA Division I track and field meet with a target on their back. Euclid’s Alexis Cain, Hathaway Brown’s Morgan Monesmith and Walsh Jesuit’s Luke Ondracek each hold one of Ohio’s top times. A career’s worth of work has led each of the three seniors back to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium for the first time since their freshman year to vie for a gold medal. (The 2020 meet was canceled and the 2021 meet was split among three high schools.)
COLUMBUS, OH
akronschools.com

Browns Attendance Initiative Honors More Students

Jr. ROTC Naval Commander Lionel Urquhart (left) is with sophomore cadet Dylan Workman-Hare receiving a certificate from APS and the Cleveland Browns from Stay in the Game. And Jr. ROTC Naval Instructor Joseph Grieco is with freshman cadet Michael Lyons.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronschools.com

Walk and Roll to School Day 2022

WHO: Students that WALK and RIDE BIKES to Jennings CLC. WHAT: Walkers and bikers can get a free prize to make their journey to school a safer one. Walkers will get a light up bracelet and bikers can earn a free helmet and lock. WHERE: Outside Jennings CLC. WHEN: Wednesday,...
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

Mayor Bibb Appoints Four Key Positions

Cleveland- Mayor Justin Bibb continues to build his staff and appointed four key positions. Frank Williams as Director of Public Works, Angela Shute-Woodson as Director of Community Relations and Senior Advisor to the Mayor, James D. DeRosa as Director of MOCAP, and Calley Mersmann as Senior Strategist of Transit and Mobility. About the additions, Mayor Justin Bibb said, “I am pleased to share that our cabinet-level and senior team hiring is nearly complete and that we have been able to attract and retain such outstanding talent to serve our residents,” then added, “The four leaders we are announcing today all have experience working right here, in Cleveland, and are hitting the ground running on a wide range of important projects and initiatives.”
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

2022 Division II state track and field area capsule

Where: Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, 2450 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus. Schedule: June 3 — 9:30 a.m. (boys shot put, girls discus, boys pole vault, boys long jump and girls high jump), 1:30 p.m. (girls 4×800), 1:45 p.m. (boys 4×800) and 2-4:10 p.m. (running preliminaries for all events except for distance); June 4 — 9:30 a.m. (girls shot put, boys discus, girls pole vault, girls long jump and boys high jump) and 1-3:15 p.m. (running finals)
BEACHWOOD, OH
akronschools.com

NJHS Welcomes Litchfield Scholars

Congratulations to Litchfield CLC students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) on May 24. More than 45 students in grades 6-8 were inducted into NJHS. During the ceremony, students signed the NJHS ledger, took the NJHS Oath and participated in a traditional NJHS candle-lighting ceremony. Campus Principal Jessica Sax congratulated the more than 50 parents in the audience during her closing speech. Immediately after the ceremony, students and parents attended the student buffet. The buffet included Takis, an assortment of candy, water, pop, Oreo Cookies and pastries. Teachers Aaron Merz and Kristen Parker coordinated the event. School counselor Scott Idahosa provided support for the event.
LITCHFIELD, OH
akronschools.com

Recognition

Last Thursday, May 26, the Litchfield 8th Graders held their Awards/Recognition ceremony! Many parents/friends were able to attend, and the morning went very well. We wish our 8th Graders nothing but success as they move on in their educational endeavors!
LITCHFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb names four more to leadership team

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb Wednesday announced another round of top-level hires, naming new leaders to oversee community relations, public works, capital projects and the city’s approach to transportation. Three are existing city employees and one is a former city employee. This latest batch of hires gets...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

State Senator Sandra Williams resigns

CLEVELAND — State Senator Sandra Williams, a Democrat from Cleveland, announced on Twitter that she is resigning. She has been a state senator for the 21st district for the last eight years. Her term was set to end this year.
clevelandmagazine.com

Why This Strongsville Resident Downsized: Best Places to Live

Scott Beskur, a former Geauga County resident, is thrilled with his new move. Scott Beskur, 40, is happier and has more money in his pocket after downsizing from Auburn Township in Geauga County to his new home in Strongsville late last year. Why he moved: “I’m single. For somebody who...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga County begins new mask mandate...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 1st:. With COVID-19 cases rising, Cuyahoga County begins new mask mandate. Bill to allow schools to arm teachers draws strong opposition. MetroHealth trauma workers show support for doctors, nurses, in Uvalde, Texas. Body of teen recovered from Lake Erie, man still missing.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Treveyon Henderson

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Treveyon Henderson is 17 years old. He was reported missing in Euclid on March 11. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-348-4232.
EUCLID, OH

