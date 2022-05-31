Robinson CLC Students Finish Strong

Cleveland- Mayor Justin Bibb continues to build his staff and appointed four key positions. Frank Williams as Director of Public Works, Angela Shute-Woodson as Director of Community Relations and Senior Advisor to the Mayor, James D. DeRosa as Director of MOCAP, and Calley Mersmann as Senior Strategist of Transit and Mobility. About the additions, Mayor Justin Bibb said, “I am pleased to share that our cabinet-level and senior team hiring is nearly complete and that we have been able to attract and retain such outstanding talent to serve our residents,” then added, “The four leaders we are announcing today all have experience working right here, in Cleveland, and are hitting the ground running on a wide range of important projects and initiatives.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO