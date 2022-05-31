ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jameis Winston Injury Update

By Scott Prather
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on an illegal tackle by Devin White on Halloween in a game against his former employer, the Tampa...

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Saints signing Ndamukong Suh makes too much sense to not happen

The second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft is still without a home for 2022. Could Ndamukong Suh wind up in the Big Easy this fall?. This past year, the New Orleans Saints got off to a 5-2 start with quarterback Jameis Winston at the helm. Coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense was up to the task. The team appeared to be clicking on all cylinders and that fifth victory was a conquest of the then-defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Winston would be lost for the season in that game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Jarvis Landry delivers honest take on Chris Olave’s potential with Saints

Rookie wideout Chris Olave was among the main attractions during the second week of the New Orleans Saints’ OTAs. Last week, Olave took some time to catch passes from quarterback Jameis Winston, as they began to build some chemistry together for the very first time. On week two of the Saints’ OTAs schedule, Olave continued to showcase his prowess as a versatile route runner, which has caught the attention of Jarvis Landry.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Acl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Spun

Cowboys Could Have Surprising New Starting Wide Receiver

With Amari Cooper traded to the Cleveland Browns, the Dallas Cowboys will have at least one new starting wide receiver in 2022. But it may not be the one most people think it will be. According to ProFootballTalk, second-year wide receiver Simi Fehoko has been getting first-team reps across from...
CLEVELAND, OH
Distractify

Former NFL Player Marion Barber III Comes From a Long Line of Football Stars

Fans know that there are many players in the NFL with family ties. Over the years, sports fans have marveled at the athleticism and talent of brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, along with Dan, Rob, and Chris Gronkowski. So, it’s no surprise that people wonder if players with the same last name are related to each other. And the late Marion Barber III is no exception.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Release Key Update on New OLB Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory is about three months removed from accepting a $70 million free-agent contract from the Denver Broncos, and likely just as long until the former Cowboy makes his orange-and-blue debut. Gregory underwent surgery in March to correct longstanding shoulder discomfort. The arthroscopic procedure, centered around his rotator cuff, was...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Halloween
NBC Sports

T.O. to look past Hall of Fame beef, attend Young's induction

WALNUT CREEK -- Four years ago, Terrell Owens became the only living inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to not attend his enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility. The two-year snub of Owens was controversial.
CANTON, OH
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy