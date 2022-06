A Plaquemines Parish deputy was seriously injured after being deliberately struck by an SUV he was trying to stop for reckless driving. According to a report from WAFB, a deputy was rushed to a local hospital after the intentional collision and is currently in serious condition. Lt. Chaun Domingue, an agency spokesperson for the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Department, says the deputy was a 10-year veteran of the department.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO