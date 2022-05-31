ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

St. Francois County Fatal Wreck

Cover picture for the article(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Park Hills, 26 year old Joshua J. Tripp, is dead after he was involved...

mymoinfo.com

Trucking Accident In St. Francois County Sends Ste. Gen Man To Hospital

(St. Francois County) A Ste. Genevieve man ended up in the hospital Wednesday morning after driving off the road on Route ‘D-D’ in St. Francois County. 55-year-old Shawn Beck was driving eastbound in a Western Star when he traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck an embankment. Beck was taken to Parkland Health Center to treat his moderate injuries. The accident happened at 7:00 Wednesday morning just west of Quarry Lane.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Man Seriously Injured In St. Francois Co. Crash

(St. Francois County) A Farmington man was seriously injured in a car crash on northbound US-67 in St. Francois County Wednesday afternoon. 51-year-old Michael Evola failed to observe to slower moving vehicles in front of him and struck the rear of a Ford F-150. Evola was taken to Mercy South St. Louis to treat his serious injuries after the accident that happened just before 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. No one else was injured in the crash.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

DeSoto Man Injured In Jefferson County Car Crash

(Jefferson County) A DeSoto man was left with moderate injuries following a car crash on US-67 in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon. 61-year-old Juan Guzman was driving southbound at Lee Pyle Road in a Toyota Sienna when a vehicle traveling north crossed the center line and struck one car before hitting the front of Guzman’s Toyota. Guzman was taken to Mercy Hospital South to treat his moderate injuries. The drivers of the other two cars were not injured. The accident happened around 3:40 Wednesday afternoon.
mymoinfo.com

Union Man Dead And Two Others Seriously Injured In Head On Crash In Crawford County

(Crawford County) A man from Union is dead and two others are seriously injured following a head on collision on Highway DD in Crawford County early Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says 53-year-old David Beck was driving northbound in a Jeep Patriot then drifted into the southbound lane and struck a Chevy Silverado head on at around 5 o’clock Wednesday morning. Beck was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan but was later pronounced dead at 6:37 a.m. The driver of the Silverado, 47-year-old Matthew Duerfahrd of Eureka, and an occupant, 20-year-old Tyler Duerfahrd, were seriously injured and were also taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. It’s the 10th fatality for the year in Troop I.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
wgel.com

Fatal Accidents In Fayette & Macoupin Counties

A Patoka man was killed in a UTV accident Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police report 35 year old Ryan A. Tune, of Patoka, was traveling southbound on 600th Street at 400th Avenue in Fayette County in a Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Tuesday around 6:30 AM. Police report Tune struck a deer in the roadway, causing the UTV to leave the roadway.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Car Accident Leaves One Man Injured

(Jefferson County) A High Ridge man was moderately injured in a car accident on Highway WW in Jefferson County Tuesday morning. Highway patrol says 26-year-old Joseph Haley was driving northbound on the highway just north of Tipton Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, returned to cross the center line then went off the left side again and crashed into a fence. Haley’s 2021 Kia Rio received extensive damage to go with his moderate injuries. Haley was taken to Mercy Hospital South. The accident occurred at around 7:30 (Tuesday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man seriously injured in ATV crash

A Fenton man was seriously injured early on Memorial Day in an all-terrain vehicle accident at County Line Drive and Dogwood Trail at the Goose Creek lake development in St. Francois County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:35 a.m. Monday, May 30, Raymond J. Stippey, 53, of Fenton...
FENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Three Children Under 7-Years-Old In Hospital Following Jefferson County Car Crash

(Jefferson County) Three juveniles under 7-years-old were injured in a Jefferson County car crash on MO-141 Tuesday afternoon. 30-year-old Emma Holder of Fenton was northbound in a Chrysler Pacifica when she started making a left turn onto Romaine Creek Road but a southbound Nissan Pathfinder drove through a red light and struck the right side of Holder’s minivan. A 4-year-old female in Holder’s vehicle was moderately injured while Holder, a 1-year-old male and a 6-year-old female received minor injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. 49-year-old Brenda Daniels of Hillsboro, the driver of the Pathfinder, was moderately injured and went to Mercy Hospital South. The crash occurred at 12:15 Tuesday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County Wreck

(Washington County, MO) A 31 year old woman from St. Charles, Angela L. Fritschle, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle wreck Saturday in Washington County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Fritschle was driving west on Route C, west of Tedder Road about 10:30 pm, when the car ran off the left side of the road. It hit a utility pole and rolled over. An 8 year old girl, who was a passenger in the car, and who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries. Fritschle, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital along with the 8 year old.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Park Hills man dies in motorcycle crash

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Park Hills man died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning, May 29. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 26-year-old Joshua Tripp was driving a 2002 Honda VT600C eastbound on Route O, west of Hillsboro Road, around 3:05 a.m. when it traveled off the road and hit a road sign, ejecting the driver.
PARK HILLS, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: House fire Wednesday morning in southern Gasconade County

UPDATE: The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports damage from the fire was significant. Numerous fire departments respond to a house fire in Gasconade County. The call came in Wednesday morning from a home along Highway 28 about halfway between Bland and Owensville. At least eight fire departments responded, along with the sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a motorcycle crash on Route O Sunday afternoon, May 29. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 72-year-old Bruce Dunlop, of St. Louis, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson FLHR southbound on Route O, north of Missouri 32, around 12:05 p.m.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO

