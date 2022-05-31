Iron County Motorcycle Fatality

(Washington County, MO) A 31 year old woman from St. Charles, Angela L. Fritschle, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle wreck Saturday in Washington County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Fritschle was driving west on Route C, west of Tedder Road about 10:30 pm, when the car ran off the left side of the road. It hit a utility pole and rolled over. An 8 year old girl, who was a passenger in the car, and who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries. Fritschle, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital along with the 8 year old.

