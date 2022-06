SPARTANBURG — Architectural design work continues on a proposed $75 million downtown development scheduled to begin construction in early 2023 on East Main Street. Greenville-based developer M Peters Group was granted preliminary conceptual approval by Spartanburg's Design Review Board on May 3. The project includes an 11-story building with 160 apartments and 200 parking spaces. Two seven-story buildings are proposed to be constructed on either side of the 11-story building. Plans include 20,000-square-feet of retail space to be featured on the ground floor with apartments and condos on the upper floors.

