WAYNE – A total of 27 teams will make up four divisions of youth softball during the 2022 Wayne Dirt Devil Invite this weekend. Majority of the games will be played at the Wayne Summer Sports Complex with a few of the older division contests at the WSC Pete Chapman Softball Field on the campus of Wayne State College on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 – 5.

WAYNE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO