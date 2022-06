Although the Pipestone Area boys’ golf team came up short of their overall team goal of qualifying for the second day of the Section 3AA tournament Thursday at the Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake, placing in the same position (8th) in which it was seeded, the Arrows saw juniors Braxton Thompson and Breylon Kuiper push through to the second day individually.

