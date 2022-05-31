ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

Harvey E. Oswald Jr.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation,...

Luann Bertha Marten

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 CTH-A, Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday, June 7 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
TOMAH, WI
Delores Phyllis Klink

Delores Phyllis Klink, 91, of Independence, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Grandview Care Center in Blair. Delores was born on April 12, 1931, in rural Trempealeau County to Adam and Gertrude (Skroch) Bisek. She was united in marriage on February 20, 1952, to Peter Klink at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence. Delores was born with a hard work ethic and was proud to be one of the first employees of Arcadia Industries, later named Ashley Furniture, Industries. She was a diligent worker and a devoted, family-oriented woman who always took care of the needs of her family first. She enjoyed baking bread and coffee cakes, volunteering for the fall festivals at church, and cleaning homes of her friends and neighbors. In her spare time, Delores loved to garden, crochet, and cook for her family. She was most happy when her family all got together to enjoy BBQ’s, parades and other celebrations. Delores was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Holy Rosary Society.
INDEPENDENCE, WI
Posts in June 2, 2022

The Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is reported to be about 200-thousand dollars over its budget. […]. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the La Crosse River last week. A person in […]. Tyler Bue - Jerroldine F....
SPARTA, WI
SFB Names Scholarship Recipients

Security Financial Bank has announced the recipients of $6,000 worth of scholarships handed out this year. 12 graduating students who will be continuing their education each received a $500 scholarship from the bank. Locally, the recipients were Summer Rufsholm from Black River Falls High School and Taylor Stanley from Lincoln High School. Each year SFB awards two $500 scholarships in each of its markets.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
North Carolina Group Comes To Wisconsin To Help Search For Injured Bear

A North Carolina group has sent its drone operator to Juneau County to help officials search for an injured black bear. Help Asheville Bears responded after the bear was spotted by a couple in New Lisbon last week. It appeared to have a game trap stuck on its pay. The drone operator is helping with the search by Wisconsin wildlife officials. They need to catch and tranquilize the bear so the trap can be removed and the animal can be released back into the wild.
NEW LISBON, WI

