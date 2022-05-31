Renea Stoker

A man who caused a fatal crash by driving his car into the back of an Amish buggy has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. W-S-A-W/T-V reports 35-year-old Skyler Opelt entered a no-contest plea Thursday in Taylor County Court. Opelt admitted taking drugs before getting behind the wheel last December and hitting the buggy, killing a 36-year-old mother and injuring several of her children. Authorities say they had to use Narcan to revive Opelt at the accident scene. He will be sentenced in August after his plea on a charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and four counts of reckless driving.

TAYLOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO