Renea Stoker

Mildred “Millie” M. Greenheck, 84, of Kendall passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the care of her family. The family will hold a private memorial. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.
David Wolfe was born on October 13, 1933 to Emil & Eleanor (Doelle) Wolfe and died peacefully in his sleep on May 27, 2022. At the age of eight, David developed a strong work ethic as he filled the shoes of his hospitalized and later deceased father working on the family farm before school. These difficult young years built the character that was rewarded throughout his life.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 3, at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Sparta. Pastor Mike Ohman will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held on Monday, June 6 at 1:00 pm in the Highland Memory Garden Cemetery, Madison, WI. The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
The Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is reported to be about 200-thousand dollars over its budget. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found in the La Crosse River last week.
Security Financial Bank has announced the recipients of $6,000 worth of scholarships handed out this year. 12 graduating students who will be continuing their education each received a $500 scholarship from the bank. Locally, the recipients were Summer Rufsholm from Black River Falls High School and Taylor Stanley from Lincoln High School. Each year SFB awards two $500 scholarships in each of its markets.
A man who caused a fatal crash by driving his car into the back of an Amish buggy has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. W-S-A-W/T-V reports 35-year-old Skyler Opelt entered a no-contest plea Thursday in Taylor County Court. Opelt admitted taking drugs before getting behind the wheel last December and hitting the buggy, killing a 36-year-old mother and injuring several of her children. Authorities say they had to use Narcan to revive Opelt at the accident scene. He will be sentenced in August after his plea on a charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and four counts of reckless driving.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the La Crosse River last week. A person in a canoe reported seeing the body in the Township of Sparta at about 12:30 p-m Friday. W-M-T-V reports that authorities have not said how 26-year-old Fredi Ruiz officially died. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the death and is encouraging anyone with information to call.
Wisconsin lawmakers may consider the creation of a new statewide alert system aimed at finding missing children. A Lily Alert would cover local cases that don’t meet the criteria for a statewide Amber Alert. A Chippewa Falls man, Eric Henry, tells W-A-O-W/T-V he has collected more than 187-thousand petition signatures. State Representative Jesse James says he has created a draft bill outlining the details of the Lily Alert. Lily Peters was the 10-year-old girl who was murdered in Chippewa Falls last April.
