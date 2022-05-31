Joyce Irene Funmaker

Emil and Carol made their home in Black River Falls and started a mossing business. They had their first son, Dan and 3 years later along came son Dave. Many nieces and nephews were born into their extended family during that time as well. Emil and his brother Otto went on logging, taking time off to go hunting, race go-karts, motorcycles, snowmobile- all things he enjoyed with his sons and later his grandchildren. Across the street from their house on Chestnut Street, Emil and Carol ran the Standard and then later Shell gas station. There they had a Rupp snowmobile dealership and then an archery shop as well. His son Dave joined the pulp wood business as soon as he could drive, and son Dan had a good job at the Department of Natural Resources- both things Emil was proud of.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO