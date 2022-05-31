ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black River Falls, WI

Joyce Irene Funmaker

wwisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce Irene Funmaker, age 66, of Black River Falls, WI passed away on May 29th, 2022. She was born on August 16th, 1955 in Black River Falls to Irene Whitegull and Henry Rave. She attended Black River Falls High School. Over the years she supported her family working in a variety...

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwisradio.com

Emil Jelinek

Emil and Carol made their home in Black River Falls and started a mossing business. They had their first son, Dan and 3 years later along came son Dave. Many nieces and nephews were born into their extended family during that time as well. Emil and his brother Otto went on logging, taking time off to go hunting, race go-karts, motorcycles, snowmobile- all things he enjoyed with his sons and later his grandchildren. Across the street from their house on Chestnut Street, Emil and Carol ran the Standard and then later Shell gas station. There they had a Rupp snowmobile dealership and then an archery shop as well. His son Dave joined the pulp wood business as soon as he could drive, and son Dan had a good job at the Department of Natural Resources- both things Emil was proud of.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

David Wolfe

David Wolfe was born on October 13, 1933 to Emil & Eleanor (Doelle) Wolfe and died peacefully in his sleep on May 27, 2022. At the age of eight, David developed a strong work ethic as he filled the shoes of his hospitalized and later deceased father working on the family farm before school. These difficult young years built the character that was rewarded throughout his life.
wwisradio.com

Junior Bearfield

Junior Bearfield, age 78, of Black River Falls, WI passed away May 31, 2022 at the Black River Memorial. He was born May 17, 1944 to Lee and Claire (Atkins) Bearfield in Whitesville, West Virginia. He married. Carol (Hanson) Bearfield in Ashtabula, Ohio on February 9, 1974. Junior started out...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

Mildred “Millie” M. Greenheck

Mildred “Millie” M. Greenheck, 84, of Kendall passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the care of her family. The family will hold a private memorial. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.
KENDALL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Black River Falls, WI
wwisradio.com

Posts in June 2, 2022

The Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is reported to be about 200-thousand dollars over its budget. […]. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the La Crosse River last week. A person in […]. Tyler Bue - Jerroldine F....
wwisradio.com

SFB Names Scholarship Recipients

Security Financial Bank has announced the recipients of $6,000 worth of scholarships handed out this year. 12 graduating students who will be continuing their education each received a $500 scholarship from the bank. Locally, the recipients were Summer Rufsholm from Black River Falls High School and Taylor Stanley from Lincoln High School. Each year SFB awards two $500 scholarships in each of its markets.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

Jerroldine F. Grebin, 87, of Sparta, WI, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, WI.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 3, at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Sparta. Pastor Mike Ohman will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held on Monday, June 6 at 1:00 pm in the Highland Memory Garden Cemetery, Madison, WI. The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
SPARTA, WI
wwisradio.com

Lawmakers Consider Creating A New Statewide Alert System For Missing Children

Wisconsin lawmakers may consider the creation of a new statewide alert system aimed at finding missing children. A Lily Alert would cover local cases that don’t meet the criteria for a statewide Amber Alert. A Chippewa Falls man, Eric Henry, tells W-A-O-W/T-V he has collected more than 187-thousand petition signatures. State Representative Jesse James says he has created a draft bill outlining the details of the Lily Alert. Lily Peters was the 10-year-old girl who was murdered in Chippewa Falls last April.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Riding Horses#Zenith Tv Corporation#Iowa Beef Processors#Ho Chunk Head Start#Henry Irene Rave
wwisradio.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Body Found In La Crosse River Last Week

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the La Crosse River last week. A person in a canoe reported seeing the body in the Township of Sparta at about 12:30 p-m Friday. W-M-T-V reports that authorities have not said how 26-year-old Fredi Ruiz officially died. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the death and is encouraging anyone with information to call.
MONROE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy