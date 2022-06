It appears the Caldwell City Council holds the cards in regards to naming a new city police chief. The council voted down mayor Jarom Wagoner’s selection in a 4-2 vote last Wednesday evening; Wagoner has 10 business days from that point to put forth a candidate once again. If Wagoner does not have one at that time, it will be up to the city council to appoint a candidate, the city stated in a news release. That candidate will be the next police chief in Caldwell.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO