Summerville native Lex Melfi is from a plumbing family. He did not become a talented sand carved glass artist until he was 48 years old!. One of his works caught my eye when I was taking pictures of fellow local artist Cynthia Kornahrens’ works, as he had created a nicely lit sand glass portrait of the front façade of her home. I was blown away. I really have not seen this type of work to the degree he creates it until now. Lex’s small glass items that are window light catchers can be found and purchased locally at the Antiques and Artisans Village store. However, one may not realize that is sand carved glass. The detail and hours involved are mind-boggling.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO