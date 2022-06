Between a disappointing loss in Game 1, and the fact that the Colorado Avalanche were going to their backup goalie Pavel Francouz after Darcy Kuemper was hurt in Game 1, many people probably expected a big answer from the Edmonton Oilers for Game 2. Not only did they not answer big, they didn’t answer at all, as the Avs didn’t give them much to work with in a 4-0 win.

