Hip Hop

Dance DTLA Returns With Free, Under-the-Stars Fun

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you consider yourself to be a dance-out-loud-er, the sort of person that will shake a hip in pretty much any spot a hip can be shaken, then you're like the sort of reveler that appreciates a joyful, pay-nothing, enjoy-the-evening event centered around movement. And Dance DTLA?. It certainly...

www.nbclosangeles.com

greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Long Beach Taco Fest

The Long Beach Taco Fest is coming to the Scottish Rite Event Center in downtown Long Beach. California. This will be happening on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 12 pm until 6 pm.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Mary’s Kitchen: The Killing of a Miracle. PART 1.

In the spring of 1984 the mustard seed of a modern-day miracle was sown. Mary McAnena was an immigrant from Ireland, who settled in New York City and worked at a hospital as a nurse for many years. After retiring, Mary decided she’d had enough of East Coast winters and migrated to sunny Southern California. There she bought a modest one-story three-bedroom home on a corner lot, two blocks from a park, in the quaint town of Orange, California.
ORANGE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Delish: Restaurant Week Arrives in Palm Springs

OUTDOOR DINING? It can be a mood, a vibe, a feeling, and the setting, time of day, people around you, and even the quality of light can enhance the emotion. And while alfresco food experiences can take on similar qualities in various, fairly disparate destinations, there is a place that offers an incredibly singular supping adventure: Palm Springs, and the desert resort cities. For when you're sitting outside on a warm spring evening in Palm Springs, devouring something delicious while watching the sun dip behind Mount San Jacinto, you can't imagine the scene being authentically replicated anywhere else. And if a few misters happen to be cooling the patio where you sit? The P.S.-style vibes grow even stronger.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Laist.com

The Rise Of Lady Lowriders And Other All-Women Car Clubs In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The metal flakes painted onto Sandy Avila’s car glisten as she reaches under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Single tickets on sale for La Mirada shows

LA MIRADA – Single tickets are now on sale for the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts’ 2022-23 season calendar. The season includes performances of “Young Frankenstein,” “A Few Good Men,” “Grease,” “The King and I,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
LA MIRADA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Ojai Valley Lavender Fest to Soon Bloom

SUNNY DAYS... are full of splendor, and cloudy days boast a textured mood, and the somewhere-in-the-middle mornings? We're never quite sure if we'll behold sunbeams or raindrops. But if you're visiting California's verdant valleys in June, and the breeze is just right, and the field before you has gone fully purple, you can say, with certainty, you're enjoying a lavender sort of day. Not many spots in our state can claim lovely lavender mornings and amethyst afternoons, but the Ojai Valley is known for them in the days leading up to summer's official start. That a place should be so perfectly purple, in particular areas, shouldn't surprise; Ojai is, after all, famous for its Pink Moment each evening, when the setting sun turns the town pink.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: June 3-9

Memorial Day may be in the rearview mirror but with June ushering in Pride Month and festival season well underway, there’s no shortage of things to do in LA County. Rose Bowl | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103 | June 3-5 | foodielandnm.com. Over 150 vendors will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing Shoes#Dtla#Dance Dtla#Argentine
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [6-3-2022 to 6-5-2022]

We’ll say this after reviewing the list we’ve arranged for the upcoming weekend: It feels good to have so many signature local events returning to normal, in-person activity after what seems like the longest two years of our lives. Here’s hoping for a very normal(ish) summer to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
culvercityobserver.com

The Last Pastrami Sandwich

An apparent victim of Covid and Postmates, as Izzy's is now for lease. Oy gevalt. Izzy's restaurant, which used to sport optimistic signs saying, "See you again soon!" now has signs that say, "For Lease." It appears that the fifty year old restaurant has closed for good, another victim of the coronavirus pandemic and Postmates apocalypse.
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Former inmates tell ‘Stories from the Inside/Out’

“All that you touch You Change. All that you Change Changes you. The only lasting truth Is Change.” —Octavia E. Butler, “Parable of the Sower”. Committed to the principle that “every human being has a story to tell,” TheatreWorkers Project has been fostering a powerful form of documentary theater since 1983 that helps current and former inmates tell their stories through writing, choreographed movement and music.
PASADENA, CA
momswhothink.com

California Residents: Disney Has Just Announced A Special Offer For You


CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Disneyland on Memorial Day weekend

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A video posted to social media shows the tense moments a fight broke out at the "Happiest Place on Earth," during Memorial Day weekend. The video that was posted to Twitter on Saturday evening shows multiple people engaging in a fight at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, while park security officers worked to stop the chaos at the family-friendly venue.
ANAHEIM, CA

