Rwanda Says It 'Will Not Sit Idly By' if Attacked in Dispute With Congo

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI (Reuters) -Rwanda will retaliate if it suffers further attacks from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, after accusing Congo of firing shells across the border earlier this month. Congo summoned Rwanda's ambassador and suspended RwandAir flights to Congo over the weekend in response...

