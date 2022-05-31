ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State’s Hard Hitting Skinner Survives Car Accident

By Kevin Miller
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boise State safety JL Skinner is one of the most talked-about athletes returning to the Bronco's roster this fall. Skinner decided to stay in Boise rather than possibly moving on by making himself eligible for the NFL Draft. Last year, the hard-hitting safety was a highlight reel, knocking...

Boise, ID
