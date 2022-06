DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan native and World War 2 veteran asked for remains to be brought back to the Dothan and now they have. Earl Tatum was born on April 3rd, 1924 in Dothan, Alabama, and instead of finishing up his high school education. Tatum lied about his age and joined the Marines, at just the age of 16.

