Michael DeLeo was named the new dean of the School of Justice, Public Safety and Law Studies at Miami Dade College on May 9. “[It is] the perfect blend of academic and teaching that I like…helping develop people and explore their pathways and what they want to do, with the professional law enforcement side and public safety that I’ve worked in for 27 years,” DeLeo said.

PLANTATION, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO