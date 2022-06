King Kekaulike High School student Giullia Porter became fascinated with astronomy in the seventh grade after putting on glasses and looking up at the sky. “I was like, ʻWhoa! Okay, there’s a lot of stars. That’s really cool!’,” she said. “And ever since then it was always interesting to me, but it kind of became more fascinating once I could really see the magnitude of it.”

ASTRONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO