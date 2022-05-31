ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs WR Travis Jonsen 'no longer with the team' after DUI arrest

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have moved on from wide receiver Travis Jonsen after his arrest for driving under the influence.

After Tuesday’s OTA session, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media Jonsen is “no longer with the team.”

Jonsen was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, and was released from jail after posting $500 bail, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

After spending the last two years on Tampa Bay’s practice squad, Jonsen once again faced long odds to make the 53-man active roster this season.

