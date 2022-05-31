ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preschool and Pre-K Fall enrollment

 2 days ago
We are currently accepting applications for many of our Pre-K and Preschool locations for Fall enrollment!

Each of our sites provide children with a caring and engaging environment in which to learn and grow. Pre-K starts on September 7 and is offered Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

We have openings at the following locations:

  • Diamond Creek
  • Heritage Oak
  • Junction
  • Quail Glen
  • Roseville Sports Center
  • Stoneridge

Preschool starts on September 6 and is offered Tuesday/Thursday.

We have openings at the following locations:

  • Coyote Ridge
  • Diamond Creek
  • Heritage Oak
  • Junction
  • Maidu Community Center
  • Quail Glen
  • Riego Creek
  • Roseville Sports Center
  • Stoneridge

For more information and to register visit our Adventure Club and Preschool webpage

