Preschool and Pre-K Fall enrollment

We are currently accepting applications for many of our Pre-K and Preschool locations for Fall enrollment!

Each of our sites provide children with a caring and engaging environment in which to learn and grow. Pre-K starts on September 7 and is offered Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

We have openings at the following locations:

Diamond Creek

Heritage Oak

Junction

Quail Glen

Roseville Sports Center

Stoneridge

Preschool starts on September 6 and is offered Tuesday/Thursday.

We have openings at the following locations:

Coyote Ridge

Diamond Creek

Heritage Oak

Junction

Maidu Community Center

Quail Glen

Riego Creek

Roseville Sports Center

Stoneridge

For more information and to register visit our Adventure Club and Preschool webpage