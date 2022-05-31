Preschool and Pre-K Fall enrollment
We are currently accepting applications for many of our Pre-K and Preschool locations for Fall enrollment!
Each of our sites provide children with a caring and engaging environment in which to learn and grow. Pre-K starts on September 7 and is offered Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
We have openings at the following locations:
- Diamond Creek
- Heritage Oak
- Junction
- Quail Glen
- Roseville Sports Center
- Stoneridge
Preschool starts on September 6 and is offered Tuesday/Thursday.
We have openings at the following locations:
- Coyote Ridge
- Diamond Creek
- Heritage Oak
- Junction
- Maidu Community Center
- Quail Glen
- Riego Creek
- Roseville Sports Center
- Stoneridge
For more information and to register visit our Adventure Club and Preschool webpage
Comments / 0