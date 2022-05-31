Public Service Loan Forgiveness Temporary Expansion

William Parker ’52, a loyal and active member of the Chapman Family, passed away on January 21, 2022. He was 93. Parker and his wife, Barbara ’64, his Chapman sweetheart who passed away last year, were regular attendees at university events, especially athletic events, often visiting the Orange campus every week during baseball season. Recalling Bill’s commitment to sports specifically, Dave Currey, the university’s athletic director for 25 years prior to his 2016 retirement, said, “We lost a Chapman Athletics icon. Bill was not only a supporter but was a link to all of Chapman’s success on the athletic fields. He was a tremendous, loyal booster of Chapman Athletics. When tough times came, Bill was always there with a positive boost.”

