Will Levis is the newest member of the Kentucky Wildcats team, and his new fans want all the details of his personal life. Will Levis’ girlfriend is attracting attention after her few appearances at Wildcats games and on the quarterback’s social media. Gia Duddy has been with Levis since playing with the Penn State Nittany Lions. While fans wonder who Gia Duddy is, this young couple lets social media followers in on their relationship. We reveal more about her background in this Gia Duddy wiki.

