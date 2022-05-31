ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How California's new composting law works

By Erin Stone, KPCC
WBUR
 2 days ago

In its continuing effort to combat climate change, California now...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Mass. advocates work to get most out of ARPA funding to house people who are homeless

A group of advocates and social service providers is trying to make sure Massachusetts gets as much supportive housing as possible out of federal pandemic relief money. Late last year, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a nearly $4 billion package into law, with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. It includes $150 million for permanent housing with support services; much of it is designated for people who've been homeless or are vulnerable to housing insecurity.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
WBUR

People wait years for cases before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination to resolve

This is the Radio Boston rundown for May 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We talk with WBUR reporter Simón Rios about the huge delays affecting the cases before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Also, the state's unemployment insurance trust fund was overwhelmed by the surge of joblessness in the early months of the pandemic, but money woes for the system aren't new. A year ago, a commission was created to look into the unemployment funding gap, and the group remains gridlocked over what to recommend.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Why this wave of COVID hospitalizations in Mass. is different

For much of the past two months, the number of people hospitalized with COVID in Massachusetts has been rising again. Hospitalizations have leveled off in recent days, but they've stressed a health care system already struggling with high demand and staffing shortages. And yet, the latest wave of COVID in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Discrimination complaints in Mass. face years-long delays

The Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination handles complaints from people who feel they've been discriminated against at work. Maybe they were fired, or didn't get a promotion, for example. It turns out, the commission is taking years to handle those complaints, which can have a tremendous impact on the lives of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Composting#Methane#Food Waste#Kpcc

Comments / 0

Community Policy