ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Muslim community rallies around hockey star Nazem Kadri amid hateful messages, death threats

By Vic Vela, CPR
WBUR
 2 days ago

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Avalanche heads to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Western...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
5280.com

4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Is slamming Denver a winning message for GOP in 2022?

“A toilet bowl.” “A city that no one wants to come to.” “There’s nobody out there that says Denver’s great anymore.”. Those were three takes on the Mile High City last month from three different Republican state representatives. The remarks were made during a news conference recapping the 2022 legislative session and they raised eyebrows given the upcoming election.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
Denver, CO
Sports
5280.com

Behind the Late-Night Shift at Denver’s Last 24-Hour Diner

Liz Contos met her husband Pete at a Greek Orthodox church on the corner of Denver’s Sixth and Pennsylvania streets in the 1950s. After he saw her for the first time, Pete told a friend that one day she would be his wife. He was right. In 1959, the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Longtime Colorado journalist Dusty Saunders dies at 90

DENVER — Longtime Colorado journalist Dusty Saunders passed away at 90 years old. "Some sad news to share. My wonderful father, Dusty Saunders, a giant of Colorado journalism, died today. He was 90," shared his son Patrick Saunders. "What a long, incredible life. We will miss him dearly, even as we celebrate his life."
DENVER, CO
Westword

Why Fourteen Fox31/Channel 2 Stars Have Left the Stations Since Last Year

Denver TV stations have long experienced significant turnover, with reporters and anchors typically leaving one outlet in favor of another. But over the past year-plus, the pace of such departures has increased markedly, and many of those moving on have done so not to climb the broadcast-journalism ladder, but to start over in entirely new careers.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
95 Rock KKNN

Abandoned Mine Site of Freak Accident that Killed Colorado Mayor

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a lot of history, and a good chunk of that history comes from the popular gambling town of Central City. In addition to being home...
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

An Ultra-Fresh Take on the Suburban Ranch

Karli and Nils Erickson love what you might call bold houses. About a decade ago, the couple hired architects Brad Tomecek and Kevin Sietmann and interior designer Andrea Schumacher—then emerging talents in the Denver design world and now in-demand leaders in their fields—to build an architectural stunner in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood. The resulting home (dubbed the Shield House for its curved exterior wall) was so noteworthy, it made the cover of the very first issue of 5280 Home in 2012. “That was an incredibly special project,” says Tomecek, principal of Tomecek Studio Architecture. “People still walk by the house, take a step back, and say, ‘Did I see that right?’”
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Denver Muslim#The Colorado Avalanche#Islamic#Colorado Public Radio
sentinelcolorado.com

Girls Golf: 2022 Class 5A state tournament final results

LOVELAND | Final results from the 2022 Class 5A girls state golf tournament played on May 31-June 1, 2022, at The Olde Course at Loveland. Aurora players bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 CLASS...
AURORA, CO
New Country 99.1

‘Mystery’ Person Building Home on Horsetooth- Could It Be Jason Momoa?

Who doesn't love a good mystery? Here's one for Fort Collins and the Northern Colorado area, as someone is building home and wants to keep their name hush-hush. Wouldn't it be great to find out that Jason Momoa himself is the person that's requesting employees working on a home to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)? I wonder how long that the secret will stay a secret.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
coloradotimesrecorder.com

BRIEF: Dem Congressional Candidate Condemns GOP Opponent’s Proposal to ‘Let Teachers Carry’ Guns

On Tuesday, Democratic congressional candidate Yadira Caraveo called her GOP opponent Lori Saine’s proposal to let teachers carry guns “dangerous.”. “One week after 18 children were murdered in Uvalde, Lori Saine wants more guns in schools,” stated Caraveo on Twitter. “Gun violence is now the #1 cause of death in U.S. kids. I’m a pediatrician running for Congress in the new [eighth congressional district] — help me stop this dangerous rhetoric and build a better future for our kids.”
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy