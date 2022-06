John Hutcheson was arrested Sunday after being involved in a traffic stop on Jamestown Street in Columbia. Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Perkins pulled Hutcheson over in his 2007 GMC. Hutcheson was found to be operating on a suspended license and illegal substances were suspected in the vehicle. Columbia K-9 officer Trevor Foster was called and K-9 Callie indicated on possible narcotics. A search of vehicle resulted in a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana , and cash .

COLUMBIA, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO