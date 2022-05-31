Louisville rock quartet Addults shared their debut album Basement Full of Birds

WonderKind is the new project from former Church Friends band member Grant Snell. He produced and played all the instruments for his new song “Hindsight’s 2020”. The song, like so many others, was born as a result of the year 2020. During the pandemic lockdown WonderKind became invested in programming 1980’s synthesizers, and pairing those sounds with a 1980’s drum machine. Because what else was there to do? Hindsight’s 2020 started out as WonderKind just having fun creating synth chord progressions over a drum machine loops. He ended up liking what he made so much that he decided to form it into a song. The chords reminded him of some of the arrangements he was used to playing as part of the Louisville Male High School marching band in the early 2010’s.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO